Magnus Racing's Rolex Racer is ready to roll

IMSA 2hr ago
IMSA readying road map for GT Daytona PRO
Thursday’s announcement of GT Daytona PRO, a new IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship class for 2022 which replaces the current GT Le (…)
Podcasts 4hr ago
The Week in Sports Cars, Rolex 24 Preview Edition
It’s The Week In Sports Cars show with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin using listener-driven Q&A topics submitted via social (…)
IMSA 4hr ago
United Autosports confirms Sebring 12 Hour entry
United Autosports has confirmed an entry for the Sebring 12 Hours on 19-20 March. Jim McGuire, Wayne Boyd and Guy Smith will team up to (…)
IMSA 7hr ago
Carter victorious in second Mazda MX-5 Cup race at Daytona
Team communication was key for Michael Carter’s Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires victory at Daytona International (…)
IMSA 10hr ago
Duval, Magnussen go 1-2 for Cadillac in final Rolex 24 practice
Cadillac went 1-2 in Friday’s lone IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship session, the final on-track activity prior to (…)
Le Mans/WEC 12hr ago
Glickenhaus fills out Hypercar driver roster
Glickenhaus Racing has announced the remainder of its driver line-up for the 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship as the U.S.-flagged team (…)
IndyCar 12hr ago
Full-season IndyCar partnership for Coyne and Rick Ware Racing
Dale Coyne Racing will welcome Rick Ware Racing to its latest co-entry partnership in the NTT IndyCar Series. RWR, a staple in stock car (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 12hr ago
Six Brumos race cars will make laps at Rolex 24
This weekend’s 59th annual Rolex 24 at Daytona will include honorary laps around the Daytona circuit by six historically significant No. 59 (…)
Formula 1 14hr ago
F1 confirms reduced practice, changes 2021 start times
Formula 1 has announced all of the session times for the 2021 season, confirming a reduction in Friday practice and changes to the start of (…)
Podcasts 14hr ago
ROLEX 24 RETRO: Birth of the Gunnar Porsche 966
Thirty years ago in the SunBank 24 At Daytona, Kevin Jeannette introduced the world to his new creation, the Porsche 962-based Gunnar (…)
