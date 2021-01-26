Ganassi to fly GMC HUMMER EV flag in Extreme E

GMC has entered a multiyear sponsorship deal with Chip Ganassi Racing for the team’s first electric racing venture in the inaugural Extreme E season in 2021.

CGR’s 550-horsepower electric SUV, which features a unique grille, graphics and bodywork, was inspired by the GMC HUMMER EV, the world’s first all-electric supertruck.

“I can’t think of a better fit than showcasing the look of GMC’s HUMMER EV in Extreme E with Chip Ganassi Racing,” said Jim Campbell, General Motors U.S. vice president, Performance and Motorsports. “Both GMC HUMMER EV and the Extreme E series are designed to be revolutionary – to challenge perceptions of electric vehicles and to showcase their true capability.”

“It’s truly an honor to represent GMC, especially during such an exciting time in auto racing,” said Chip Ganassi, CGR team owner. “The new GMC HUMMER EV is going to be a game-changer in terms of how the world views off-road EV capability, and we couldn’t be more proud to represent GMC in such an innovative new series.”

The Extreme E five-race global championship will take place in some of the world’s most remote locations and promotes the adoption of electric vehicles.