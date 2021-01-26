Catching Up With: Laura Wontrop Klauser

Get to know Laura Wontrop Klauser, the veteran Cadillac Racing program manager who was recently promoted by General Motors to the new role of Sports Car Racing Program Manager, which includes oversight of Corvette Racing, as she visits for an episode of Catching Up With on The Marshall Pruett Podcast.
NASCAR 1hr ago
More Esports NASCAR in 2021
The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational will return with 10 virtual races this season. NASCAR and iRacing made the joint announcement Tuesday, (…)
NASCAR 2hr ago
Ty Gibbs set for Xfinity debut on Daytona road course
Ty Gibbs will make his NASCAR national series debut this season with a part-time schedule in the Xfinity Series. Gibbs, the 18-year-old (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
Hinchcliffe secures full-time Andretti ride for 2021
Welcome back to a full-time NTT IndyCar Series career, James Hinchcliffe. The Canadian completes Andretti Autosport’s season-long (…)
IMSA 3hr ago
GM, Corvette Racing, proactive on GT class-structure changes
The best news to come from Laura Wontrop Klauser, General Motors’ new Sports Car Racing Program Manager, is that Corvette Racing has (…)
Insights & Analysis 3hr ago
INSIGHT: How Hendrick's Cliff Daniels is prepping for Larson
Ask Hendrick Motorsports crew chief Cliff Daniels how the off-season has gone, and you’ll get more to your reply than just the customary (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
Ocon confident in Alpine direction, looks to Alonso challenge
Alpine has a bright future as a Formula 1 team as a result of its new management structure, according to Esteban Ocon. Laurent Rossi took (…)
Bikes 5hr ago
INTERVIEW: Colt Nichols
Monster Energy/Star Yamaha pilot Colt Nichols speaking from the victory podium inside NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas five minutes after (…)
Extreme E 6hr ago
Ganassi to fly GMC HUMMER EV flag in Extreme E
GMC has entered a multiyear sponsorship deal with Chip Ganassi Racing for the team’s first electric racing venture in the inaugural (…)
Formula 1 6hr ago
Perez under no illusions about Verstappen challenge
Sergio Perez believes Max Verstappen might be the fastest driver on the Formula 1 grid and expects the Dutchman to offer a serious (…)
IMSA 7hr ago
Acura confirms LMDh program
Acura has become the third auto manufacturer to confirm its participation in IMSA’s new LMDh category. Acura’s program, set to (…)
