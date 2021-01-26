Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Catching Up With: Laura Wontrop Klauser

By January 26, 2021 2:06 PM

Get to know Laura Wontrop Klauser, the veteran Cadillac Racing program manager who was recently promoted by General Motors to the new role of Sports Car Racing Program Manager, which includes oversight of Corvette Racing, as she visits for an episode of Catching Up With on The Marshall Pruett Podcast.

