Nasr edges Jarvis, will pace Sunday's qualifying race

Felipe Nasr’s 1m34.311s will go into IMSA’s record book as the fastest official qualifying lap for the 2021 edition of the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

As a result of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s new twist on qualifying for the January 30-31 race, time trial take place during this weekend’s Roar Before The 24, and specifically, the Brazilian’s No. 31 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R will be recognized as the pole winner in DPi, just as the fastest drivers and cars in the other four classes will be hailed.

But today’s qualifying times will only be used to set the starting order for Sunday’s new 100-minute qualifying race. The finishing order of that race will then determine the starting order for the Rolex 24. Got that?

Nasr will share the front row for the qualifying race with Mazda Motorsports Oliver Jarvis in the no. 55 RT24-P (+0.131s). JDC-Miller Motorsports Tristan Vautier was third in the No. 5 Cadillac (+0.174s) and IMSA newcomer Kevin Magnussen was fourth in his Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing entry (+0.203s).

In the other prototype classes, Ben Keating was the man to beat after earning pole in the No. 52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA 07-Gibson (1m37.368s), and in LMP3, Moritz Kranz took this Muehlner Motorsports America’s No. 6 Duqueine M30-308 VK to the top (1m42.384s).

Among the GT categories, GT Le Mans pole went to Marco Wittman in the No. 24 BMW Team RLL M8 GTE (1m42.980s), and in GT Daytona, it was Ryan Hardwick in his No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R (1m46.831s).

NEXT UP: Night Practice, 7:00-9:00 p.m. ET