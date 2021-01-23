Cadillac, Corvette and Ferrari top third Roar session

Cadillac’s DPi-V.R has held the upper hand so far at the Roar Before The 24 as JDC-Miller Motorsports’ Tristan Vautier led the field Saturday morning with a lap of 1m35.710s. The Frenchman gave the General Motors brand its third consecutive class-leading performance since the Roar began on Friday, and he was followed by Mazda Motorsports’ Oliver Jarvis in the No. 55 RT24-P (+0.289s) and Action Express Racing’s Pipo Derani in the No. 31 Cadillac (+0.305s).

In LMP2, it was Racing Team Nederland on top once again with Charles Milesi in the No. 29 ORECA 07-Gibson (1m37.366s). WIN Autosport’s Tristan Nunez was second with Mikkel Jensen in the No. 11 ORECA 07-Gibson (+0.466s), and Nicolas Lapierre was third in the No. 52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA (+0.837s).

LMP3 featured CORE autosport’s Colin Braun moving the No. 54 Ligier JS P320 (pictured above) to the lead (1m43.572s). Riley Motorsports claimed second and third with Jeroen Bleekemolen in the No. 91 Ligier (+0.131s) and Oliver Askew in the No. 74 Ligier (+0.212s).

Corvette Racing held its place in GT Le Mans with a 1-2 produced by Nick Tandy in the No. 4 C8.R (1m43.467s) and Jordan Taylor in the No. 3 Corvette (+0.439s). BMW Team RLL’s Timo Glock was third in the No. 25 M8 GTE (+0.485s).

Daniel Serra led GT Daytona for AF Corse in the No. 21 Ferrari 488 GT3 (1m46.495s, pictured, top). Laurens Vanthoor was next in the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R (+0.310s), and Rolf Ineichen completed GTD’s top three in the No. 111 GRT Lamborghini Huracan GT3 on an identical time as Vanthoor.

The session had a red flag for the No. 75 Sun Energy1 Mercedes-AM GT3 driven by team owner Kenny Habul.

