AXR stays on top after second Roar Before the 24 session

It’s two Roar Before the 24 test sessions down, and two top performances from the Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi team. The only difference from the first outing is which AXR entry led the field, with Mike Conway delivering a lap of 1m36.225s in the No. 31 Cadillac DPi-V.R.

Meyer Shank Racing jumped up to second overall with the No. 60 Acura ARX-05 with a nearly identical lap produced by Juan Pablo Montoya (+0.006s), and Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon claimed third in the No. 01 DPi-V.R (+0.277s).

Related AXR Cadillac leads opening Roar session

In LMP2, Racing Team Nederland’s Giedo van der Garde set the pace in the No. 29 ORECA 07-Gibson by recording a 1m37.991s. PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports was second with Mikkel Jensen in the No. 52 ORECA 07-Gibson (+0.064s), and Matthieu Vaxiviere was third in the No. 8 Tower Motorsports by Starworks ORECA (0+482s).

Like AXR in DPi, LMP3 saw Muehlner Motorsports America’s No. 6 Duqueine M30-308 VK stay atop the category with a 1m43.500s, this time by turned by Moritz Kranz. Sean Creech Motorsports’ Joao Barbosa was second in the No. 33 Ligier JS P320 (+0.116s) and Riley Motorsports’ Oliver Askew was third in the No. 74 Ligier (+0.255s).

Tommy Milner put Corvette Racing at the head of GT Le Mans in the No. 4 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R with a 1m44.062s. BMW’s Augusto Farfus was a tick slower in the No. 24 BMW M8 GTE (+0.045s) and Risi Competizione’s No. 62 Ferrari 488 GTE – fastest in the morning – was third thanks to Davide Rigon’s (+0.211s).

Scuderia Corsa’s Marcos Gomes moved Ferrari to the fore in GT Daytona, with the No. 63 488 GT3 setting a lap of 1m46.731s. Winward Racing improved to second with Philip Ellis behind the wheel of the No. 57 Mercedes-AMG GT3 (+0.331s), and another Mercedes, the No. 75 Sun Energy 1 entry, was third with Mikael Grenier (+0.188s).

RESULTS

UP NEXT: Session 3, Saturday, 10:30 a.m. ET