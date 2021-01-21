Juncos adds Sowery to Indy Lights squad

Toby Sowery’s second season of Indy Lights will happen under the tent of the former series champions at Juncos Racing. Having finished third in the 2019 championship with HMD Motorsports, the 24-year-old Briton will partner with 2020 Indy Pro 2000 champion Sting Ray Robb at his new home.

“To sign with a championship winning team like Juncos Racing is an exciting opportunity for me and to be able to announce it so early in the year is going to be a great help to prepare for the season ahead,” Sowery said.

“I know the team can help me build on my previous experience and work together to challenge for the title this season. The team has proven themselves by winning the championship in different series, so I am very enthusiastic about our partnership and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel again!”

For team owner Ricardo Juncos, Sowery is a sharp addition to a Lights program that finished second in the 2019 standings with Rinus VeeKay.

“We are really looking forward to working with an experienced driver like Toby,” he said. “I have been watching his progress and he has continued to grow each year, in particular in 2019, so we look to build on this progress and take it in to this season. Toby is not only a great addition to our team, a proven winner in Indy Lights, but as a person we look forward to working and competing with him and making the most of the 2021 after a difficult 2020.”

The 2021 Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires season kicks off April 9-11 at Barber Motorsports Park.