BMW, RLL confirm reduced GTLM program for 2021

BMW Motorsport and its partners at BMW Team RLL will maintain a reduced presence in this season’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

As reported by RACER in November, the pair of M8 GTEs will step back from full-time participation in the factory GT Le Mans category in favor of a four-race Michelin Endurance Cup effort, which was won by the No. 24 BMW entry last year.

John Edwards, Jesse Krohn, and Augusto Farfus will look to defend their Rolex 24 At Daytona win in the No. 24 with the help of Marco Wittmann, and in the sister No. 25, Bruno Spengler, Connor De Phillippi, Philipp Eng, and Timo Glock are lined up to pursue victory.

“While the off-season was short, I’m thrilled to be going back racing again,” Edwards said of the campaign that includes Daytona, Sebring, Watkins Glen, and Road Atlanta. “Last year’s 24-hour race was an intense, thrilling race right down to the end and we walked away with new Rolex watches. The competition is strong again this year, but I’m confident we can pull it off to get BMW Team RLL their third-straight win at the biggest race of the year.”