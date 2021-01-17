Larson takes second straight Chili Bowl crown

NASCAR ace Kyle Larson claimed his second consecutive Golden Driller trophy by winning Saturday’s 55-lap championship race at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals for midget cars.

Larson had to push all the way to keep it, though, holding off Justin Grant much of the way before fellow NASCAR racer Christopher Bell — winner of the previous three Chili Bowls before Larson won last year — came on strong in the closing laps.

Bell got past Grant on Lap 46 and reeled in the leader, but turned under Larson with five laps to go and flipped violently. He was unhurt. Larson’s MAVTV No. 01 then held off Grant and Tanner Thorson to the finish. Cannon McIntosh and Daryn Pittman rounded out the top 5.

“To get two of these feels awesome,” Larson told ChiliBowl.com. “It was a different race than last year, but just thankful to get the chance to even come race here. I think a lot of us thought maybe we wouldn’t get to come run the Chili Bowl with the pandemic going on, so hats off to Emmett Hahn and everyone else with this event. It’s the greatest event in the world, and very lucky to be a part of it.”

A total of 309 drivers took part in the 35th running of the event, held at Tulsa Expo Raceway in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

MAVTV will air a replay of the Chili Bowl final today at 3pm ET.