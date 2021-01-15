Hildebrand joins NTE Sport Audi for Rolex 24

NTE Sport has entered its first IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship event with the No. 42 Audi R8 LMS GT3 for IndyCar veteran JR Hildebrand, sports car ace Andrew Davis, plus Don Yount and series newcomer Alan Metni, who brings years of Porsche GT3 Cup experience to the Pal Mata-owned outfit.

“I am looking forward to my first Rolex 24 At Daytona,” Metni said. “I am happy to be racing it with my coach and friend Andrew Davis, who has been coaching me since the Porsche Club of America. I appreciate the help and support of Audi Glenwood Springs.”

For Hildebrand, it’s been nearly a decade since his last endurance race, which came at the 12 Hours of Sebring in 2010 driving an LMPC entry.

“I can’t wait to join the guys down in Daytona and looking forward to my first Rolex 24,” he said. “It’s such a great way to kick off the year and I’m excited for the challenges it presents. Over the last few years I’ve ventured outside of IndyCar more often and every time it reminds me why I love getting behind the wheel even more. The IMSA calendar has so many of the iconic U.S. circuits on it, some of which I haven’t raced on since F2000 but still love. Adding Daytona to my schedule this year is great and hopefully there’s more to come.”

Outside of his exemplary record in GT racing, Davis also brings volumes of knowledge about the Audi GT Daytona chassis to the program.

“I’m very much looking forward to this exciting opportunity to join NTE Sport for the Rolex 24,” he said. “This will be my 19th start in the grueling twice around the clock race, and my fifth time behind the wheel of the Audi R8 GT3 LMS. I’m very happy to be continuing my strong relationship with Audi Sport customer racing, and I look forward to helping the team maximize performance both on and off the track. Adding to the excitement for me personally is the chance to share the experience with my long-time coaching client and friend, Alan Metni. It will be his first attempt at the race, so I’m eager to help him navigate through all the unique challenges associated with this particular race.”