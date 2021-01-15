Black Swan Porsche confirms Rolex 24 roster

Ex-Porsche factory driver Patrick Pilet, 2020 Porsche Supercup champion Larry ten Voorde, long-time Park Place Motorsports team principal (and more recently 2018/19 FIA WEC GTE Am champion and Le Mans 24 Hours class winner) Patrick Lindsey will join Tim Pappas at the wheel of Pappas’s Black Swan Porsche 911 GT3 R for the 2021 Rolex 24 At Daytona.

The No. 540 Porsche is set to be a one-off IMSA entry for Daytona only as Pappas looks set to focus on sprint racing for the remainder of the season with a likely effort in the SRO GT4 SprintX series alongside Jeroen Bleekemolen.

The Black Swan Porsche forms part of a 20-car GTD class entry for the Daytona classic with the Roar test (including a qualifying race to set the grid for the Rolex 24) from January 22-24, with the race taking place on the following weekend, January 30-31.