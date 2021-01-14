Hunter-Reay finalizes new Andretti deal

With a new contract in hand, it’s all about the years for Ryan Hunter-Reay, who will reach a remarkable 12-year milestone of driving for Andretti Autosport when he climbs into the No. 28 Honda for the upcoming NTT IndyCar Season. The 2012 series champion and 2014 Indy 500 winner will continue representing DHL as the entry’s primary sponsor, and AutoNation.

“We’re really happy to welcome both DHL and Ryan back for the 2021 IndyCar season,” Michael Andretti said. “Over the past 10 years, DHL has become family to us, and Ryan has recorded some of the team’s greatest accomplishments. I’m looking forward to seeing what 2021 brings.”

Putting the contract extension with Hunter-Reay and all the familiar partners seen on the No. 28 Honda required significant time and effort throughout the offseason.

“I’m eager to get to work and honored to represent both DHL and Andretti Autosport yet again,” said Hunter-Reay, who has earned 15 wins while driving for Andretti. “DHL has been one of the longest tenured primary sponsors in IndyCar history and that yellow 28 car has become one of the iconic IndyCar liveries; for that I am extremely grateful. I want nothing more than to add a second Indy 500 win to our accomplishments and earn the title of IndyCar champion for a second time as well.

“Coupled with the DHL partnership, AutoNation has also been vital to my career over the past nine years and I’m very proud for the opportunity to continue as a Drive Pink brand ambassador as well. 2020 was a pretty unconventional season, and we left the year with unfinished business. Overall, as a team, we’re focused on extracting the maximum potential from the speed we had in 2020.”