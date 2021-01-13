Pigot replaces Fraga at Daytona in Riley LMP3

Facing short-term immigration restrictions in his native Brazil, Felipe Fraga is unable to join Riley Motorsports for its Rolex 24 At Daytona debut in the LMP3 class, and in his absence, the team has hired NTT IndyCar Series and Mazda sports car veteran Spencer Pigot (pictured above) to stand in for the event.

“I’ve known Spencer for a while now and it will be great to have him with us for Daytona,” said Riley Motorsports team principal Bill Riley. “It’s a shame that Felipe will not be able to join us, but we are excited to continue our pursuit for the LMP3 championship with him in Sebring.”

Pigot joins Gar Robinson, Oliver Askew, and Scott Andrews in the No. 74 Ligier JS P320.

“I’m really looking forward to joining Riley Motorsports for the Rolex 24,” said Pigot. “The team has such a successful history at this event and hopefully we can add another victory. I haven’t driven the LMP3 car before so it will be an exciting challenge. As always, it’s going to be a very difficult race, but I will have great teammates in Gar, Oliver and Scott and I’m confident that we will be able to fight for a Rolex.”

With the LMP3 class set for its WeatherTech SportsCar Championship debut as IMSA’s fifth class, the Rolex 24 is listed as an invitational event that does not count towards the full-season championship. Provided Fraga is able to travel and drive alongside Robinson at the next race in Sebring, missing Daytona will have no impact on pursuing the LMP3 drivers’ title.

“We’re all sad that Felipe can’t join us for reasons outside of his control, but couldn’t think of a better substitute than Spencer Pigot,” Robinson said. “Spencer was actually one of my instructors at the Skip Barber Racing School when I was younger, so I’m excited to work with him again at Daytona. Running with Riley Motorsports in an LMP3 car with Spencer, Scott, and Oliver, at the Rolex 24 sounds like a hell of a party and I’m ready.”