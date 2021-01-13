F1 denies report 2022 regulations could be delayed

Formula 1 insists it is committed to introducing new regulations in 2022 following a report that they could be delayed, dismissing the suggestion as false.

New technical regulations were originally set to be brought in this year, completely changing the dynamics of the cars and closing up the field with more restrictive rules that are also designed to improve racing. The COVID-19 pandemic meant those changes were pushed back a year until 2022, and a report in Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper claimed F1 is evaluating whether to delay their introduction once again due to the current lockdown situation in the United Kingdom.

However, F1 has moved quickly to dismiss the report, saying the sport is committed to the new rules given the positive impact they are expected to have for all stakeholders.

“Any suggestion the 2022 regulations will be delayed is wrong and has not been discussed,” an F1 spokesperson said. “The new regulations are designed to improve competition on track and give our fans closer racing. This combined with the new financial regulations will improve Formula 1 and create a healthier and stronger business model for the whole sport.”

Teams are already having to adjust to the new financial regulations, with the budget cap coming into effect this year at $147.4million. The original figure of $145m is for a 21-race championship, with that amount being adjusted by $1.2m per event above or below that number.

As part of further cost cutting measures, this year’s cars are largely similar to last seasons in terms of the chassis and many mechanical aspects, with teams having limited tokens to spend on significant changes. They were not allowed to start work on the aerodynamic development of their 2022 cars until January 1, but will now have kicked off their new car projects in full.