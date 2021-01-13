Archangel Magnus adds Pumpelly and Farnbacher for endurance rounds

Archangel Motorsports will call upon the services of Spencer Pumpelly as endurance driver for the Acura NSX GT3 it’s running on behalf of Magnus Racing in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The longtime co-driver of Magnus owner John Potter and close friend Andy Lally will also have the defending IMSA GT Daytona champion Mario Farnbacher in the fold at the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

“I am excited to once again join Magnus with Archangel for the Michelin Endurance Cup in 2021 in their new Acura NSX,” Pumpelly said. “This will be my 20th Rolex 24 as a driver and I’m glad to be contesting it with Andy and John, both good friends who I have known for years. I’m also looking forward to working with Mario Farnbacher at Daytona. He brings a wealth of experience in the NSX and will be a big help in getting us tuned in on some of the subtleties of the new car.”

“The Rolex 24 always involves a little luck, but we are going in well prepared with one of the best teams in the business supporting us. I’m looking forward to the race with confidence in what the guys are going to be putting on track.”

Among the foursome, Farnbacher has the most experience in the Acura NSX GT3.

“This is a new chapter for me after being with Meyer Shank Racing for the last three years,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to driving with Magnus with Archangel. I know some of the guys personally, and they are a great group.

“They’ve won at this circuit before and are familiar with how everything goes. We’ve got a good package to win a 24-hour race. We have a good car in the Acura NSX GT3 Evo. I’m looking forward to continuing my relationship with Honda, Acura, and Honda HPD. I can’t wait to get everything started.”