Gavin joins Vasser Sullivan Daytona 24 line-up

The Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 team has pulled off its biggest signing to date with the addition of Oliver Gavin, Corvette Racing’s all-time leader in every statistical category, to drive the No. 14 entry alongside Jack Hawksworth and Aaron Telitz at the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

Gavin, who retired from nearly two decades of full-time competition with Corvette following the 2020 season, brings unparalleled experience and success to the outfit owned by Jimmy Vasser and James ‘Sulli’ Sullivan as it opens its third season of action in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT Daytona class.

“I’m quite pumped to be joining Vasser Sullivan for the Daytona Rolex 24 and I’m excited to compete in the GTD class taking on the challenge of trying to win another Rolex,” said Gavin, who is only scheduled to drive the Lexus at Daytona. “I’m joining a great driver lineup with Jack and Aaron in the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 and will be looking for my 50th win in IMSA. I can’t wait to get started. Really looking forward to driving the Lexus, and big thanks to Jimmy and Sulli for having me on board to compete in the Rolex 24.”

In the sister No. 12 Lexus RC F GT3, its former full-time driver Townsend Bell will reunite with Frankie Montecalvo, and assist IndyCar newcomer Zach Veach, who is making his team and class debut at Daytona.

“I’m very happy to be competing for the Vasser Sullivan Lexus family in the 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona,” said Bell, a Rolex 24 GTD class winner in 2014. “We’ve had a lot of success there, including finishing first and second last year in the Daytona sprint race and placing second in the team’s debut at the Rolex 24 in 2019. We are all committed to continuing and building on that success, and I am looking forward to driving again with Frankie and working with Zach Veach as he transitions to sports cars.”

Vasser and Sullivan know they have a stacked lineup for IMSA’s biggest event of the year.

“Both are extremely experienced, veterans of sports car racing and the Rolex 24 and have shown they are winners,” they said. “We look forward to their contributions to the team as we pursue a win in the GTD class in this prestigious and historic race.”