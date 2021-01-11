Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Deegan ordered to undergo sensitivity training after slur

Harrelson/Motorsport Images

By January 11, 2021 3:04 PM

NASCAR will require that Hailie Deegan participates in sensitivity training before the start of the season after she used a slur while on Twitch yesterday.

Deegan was live streaming while on iRacing late Sunday when she used the R-word in response to the action of a driver behind her. It was the first time Deegan was streaming from her personal account, and video of the incident was captured and posted on social media.

Deegan did take to Twitter to offer an apology.

Deegan, 19, is set to compete full-time in the Camping World Truck Series this season with David Gilliland Racing. She made her NASCAR national series debut last fall at Kanas Speedway, where she finished 16th.

