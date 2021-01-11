Deegan ordered to undergo sensitivity training after slur

NASCAR will require that Hailie Deegan participates in sensitivity training before the start of the season after she used a slur while on Twitch yesterday.

Deegan was live streaming while on iRacing late Sunday when she used the R-word in response to the action of a driver behind her. It was the first time Deegan was streaming from her personal account, and video of the incident was captured and posted on social media.

Deegan did take to Twitter to offer an apology.

Earlier tonight I used an insensitive word during an online race being broadcast on twitch. It was inappropriate slang and a stupid thing to do. I apologize to everyone who was offended by it. There's no excuse for it, and I know I have to do better for my sponsors and my fans. — Hailie Deegan (@HailieDeegan) January 11, 2021

Deegan, 19, is set to compete full-time in the Camping World Truck Series this season with David Gilliland Racing. She made her NASCAR national series debut last fall at Kanas Speedway, where she finished 16th.