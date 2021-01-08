AF Corse reveals GT World Challenge America entry

AF Corse has revealed its entry for this year’s SRO GT World Challenge America powered by AWS. Drivers Jean-Claude Saada and Conrad Grunewald will share the team’s No. 61 Ferrari 488 GT3 EVO 2020.

Saada won the Ferrari Challenge Coppa Shell North America in 2015 and has competed in the Ferrari Challenge series since 2014. Grunewald was a runner-up in the Pirelli World Challenge in 2017.

“I have been wanting to run in an endurance series for a while now, and what an opportunity this represents to do so with such a well-recognized series like SRO,” said Saada. “I am also deeply honored and humbled to team up with AF Corse, and my teammate and friend Conrad Grunewald. Amato and his team have been nothing but first class.We are looking forward to new adventures, fun races and a great learning experience on some of the most amazing tracks in the United States and beyond.”

Added Grunewald: “I’ve had to privilege to work with Jean-Claude since 2018 and it’s be great to watch his improvement as a driver. After such a competitive run in Ferrari Challenge in 2020 this seemed like the logical choice. To be running with AF Corse is very exciting as well. Their experience and proven results in Europe should help our transition into GT3”

The 2021 season for GT World Challenge America opens at Sonoma Raceway, March 5-7.