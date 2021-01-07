WIN Autosport adds LMP2 Rolex 24 entry

WIN Autosport team owner/driver Steven Thomas will step up from IMSA’s Prototype Challenge class to make his WeatherTech SportsCar Championship debut in the LMP2 category at the Rolex 24 At Daytona. Thomas will be joined in the No. 11 ORECA 07-Gibson with Mazda-affiliated Tristan Nunez, Thomas Merrill, and Matt Bell.

Former Porsche GT Team team manager Michael Harvey will oversee the operation.

“When Tristan believed we had built a good team and wanted to race with us, that was a big boost,” Thomas said. “Tristan is young but already brings so much top-level experience. He helps the team in every way. And of course, he’s quick. Bell is a champion and has great experience and watch out for Thomas Merrill. He will be as quick as anyone.”

Nunez will lead WIN’s driver rotation after amassing seven years of knowledge while racing Mazda LMP2s and DPis.

“I believe I can bring WeatherTech racing experience and hopefully make everyone better,” he said.

Thomas, who will also continue racing in the IPC LMP3 series, has recruited racing veteran Bobby Golasinski to assist with developing the team, and paid a compliment to his driver coach for facilitating the rapid rise to IMSA’s top series.

“I went to the Formula 1 race in Austin two and a half years ago and barely knew anything about racing,” he said. “After talking racing with Michael [Andretti] and JF [Thormann], I realized that I could race on the same track with top pros. Six months later in January 2019, I was in my first race car.”