Kaulig Racing confirms Cup plans

Kaulig Racing has formally announced its plans to enter more NASCAR Cup Series races this coming season in addition to again attempting the season-opening Daytona 500.

“Kaulig Racing is always building toward the future, and I believe this is the next step in that process,” said team owner Matt Kaulig. “We have the ultimate goal of becoming a powerhouse team in the Cup Series, and we are excited to continue our team’s growth.”

Driver plans and specific races on the Cup Series schedule will be announced in the future. However, the team did say it plans to run road course and superspeedway events.

Justin Haley finished 13th in last year’s Daytona 500 (pictured above). It was the first race Kaulig Racing qualified for at the premier level.

“From where we started in a go-kart shop to now a championship-contending team, I have seen the growth of Kaulig Racing first-hand over the last five years,” said team president Chris Rice. “It has been a privilege to be able to have Matt Kaulig’s trust in establishing ourselves as a competitive team in one of NASCAR’s top series, and I am confident we are ready to take that next step as an organization.”

After winning five races and qualifying two cars for the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs last year, Kaulig Racing has expanded to three full-time teams. Haley, AJ Allmendinger and Jeb Burton are the drivers.

In five years of operation, Kaulig Racing has won seven Xfinity Series races. Kaulig started in the sport as a sponsor in 2014 through his business LeafFilter, and two years later started his own team. Blake Koch was his first driver, and since then, he has fielded cars for the likes of Ryan Truex, Elliott Sadler, and Cup Series contender Austin Dillon.

Kaulig has a technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing and operates on the Childress campus.