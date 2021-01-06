Alfredo gets Cup call-up with Front Row

Front Row Motorsports has added Anthony Alfredo to its NASCAR lineup for this season.

Alfredo, 21, takes over the No. 38 Ford Mustang recently vacated by John Hunter Nemechek. Alfredo will compete for Rookie of the Year honors, while Seth Barbour serves as his crew chief.

“This is really an unbelievable moment,” said Alfredo. “When you start out racing karts as a kid, you dream of making it to the sport’s top level. I want to thank Bob Jenkins and everyone at Front Row Motorsports for making this dream a reality. I know the challenges ahead, but I’m here to work hard and prove myself.”

Alfredo has never made a NASCAR Cup Series start. He spent the 2020 season running part-time in the Xfinity Series with Richard Childress Racing. In 19 starts, Alfredo earned nine top-10 finishes, with his best effort being a third in the fall Texas event.

“We met Anthony and spent time with him when last season ended,” said team owner Bob Jenkins. “We wanted another young driver and someone that fit well into our team. We feel that Anthony is a great match, and we look forward to this season together.”

Alongside Alfredo will be the returning Michael McDowell in the No. 34 Ford Mustang. McDowell will continue to work with crew chief Drew Blickensderfer.

McDowell and Blickensderfer put together a career year last season that was also a milestone for Front Row. McDowell earned four top-10 finishes, which was the most in team history.

“Michael has really solidified his place as our veteran leader,” said Jenkins. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that has helped us continue to grow our program.”

“Despite all of its challenges, our 2020 season was one of the best in FRM history,” McDowell said. “I feel like we’ve really been able to hit our stride, and I’m excited to channel that momentum into a new season.”

Front Row also confirmed that David Ragan will again compete in the Daytona 500 in a third car. Ragan will drive the No. 36 Ford Mustang and work with crew chief Derrick Finley. Last year, Ragan finished fourth in the Daytona 500.

Also returning to the team is Todd Gilliland in the Camping World Truck Series. Gilliland will remain behind the wheel of the No. 38 Ford F-150 with Chris Lawson as crew chief.

“Our debut season in the Truck Series with Todd was very successful,” said Jenkins. “We qualified for the playoffs and had some great runs throughout the year. We’re excited to continue those accomplishments into the future.”

Said Gilliland, “I’m thrilled to return to Front Row Motorsports. Bob has been great to drive for, and we’ve got a solid foundation to build up our program moving forward.”