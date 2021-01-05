Romain Grosjean expects to keep racing in 2021 despite losing his seat in Formula 1 and having his Haas career ended prematurely by a huge crash in Bahrain.

The Frenchman escaped the horrific accident at the start of the Bahrain Grand Prix at the end of November with burns to his hands, but the injuries were severe enough to rule him out of the final two races of the season. The team had previously announced that he would be replaced this year, and while Grosjean admits he isn’t sure what 2021 will bring, he is targeting a return to racing once he is back to 100% fitness.

“I think first things first, recovering my hands with full mobility and being healthy,” Grosjean said. “I’m working psychologically, obviously that was a big shock. And I would lie if I said the image doesn’t come back sometimes. But I think Romain Grosjean will be racing.

“I think Romain Grosjean was born to race and wants to give more to motorsport. But also would like to give motorsport safety and experience and everything I went through and I believe… I’ve never been world champion in Formula 1, I’ve never won a grand prix, but if I can save life in the future by my experiences, by my incident, by my work with MindMaze, with the FIA, with Formula 1, I would have a much bigger legacy than being world champion.”

While Grosjean is hoping to have a lasting impact on F1 through his current focus – brain technology company MindMaze’s connected balaclava – his former teammate Kimi Raikkonen says the Frenchman has a lot to offer prospective employers.

“I think it’s impossible to say where everybody is but, for sure, he had a lot of speed when we raced against each other or were teammates,” said Raikkonen, who partnered Grosjean at Lotus in 2012 and 2013. “On one lap and, I think, in the races, he could be very good but, often in those days, he was a bit all over the place too often. I think as the speed he obviously had it.

“I think everybody is happy to see that he got out of a bad situation more or less OK. I’m sure it would have been much nicer for him to finish his Formula 1 chapter in a different way, but that’s, unfortunately, how it turned out to be. The good thing is that he’s OK and that’s the only thing that matters.”