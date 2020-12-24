Scuderia Corsa confirms GTD line-up for Rolex 24

Scuderia Corsa will maintain its presence in IMSA’s GT Daytona class at the Rolex 24 At Daytona with the No. 63 Ferrari 488 GT3 it has entered for Ryan Briscoe, Brett Curtis, Ed Jones, and Marcos Gomes.

“I’d like to thank Giacomo for the opportunity to join Scuderia Corsa for this coming Rolex 24 at Daytona,” Briscoe said of team co-owner Giacomo Mattioli in the Christmas Eve announcement. “This will be a new challenge for me racing in the GTD class in a Ferrari. I’m very grateful and will do my part to fight for the victory and can’t wait to hit the track in a few weeks! Happy Holidays and I wish everyone a safe and successful 2021.”

Curtis and Jones return to drive for the former GTD class champions.

“I am very excited to be back with Scuderia Corsa to race the Daytona 24 hour,” Curtis said. “Scuderia Corsa always runs a strong team, and I am really happy to have the chance to be teamed up with some very talented drivers in Ryan, Ed, and Marcos. The 24-hour races are always a tremendous challenge, but we have the best tools to get the job done. I can’t wait to get to work.”

Jones’ time with the team came in the NTT IndyCar Series.

“First, it’s great to be back with Scuderia Corsa because I have a great relationship with the team and everyone there,” Jones added. “I look forward to going back stateside after a rough 2020 for everyone. I think we have the chance to start 2021 off the right way with a great result at Daytona. I think the team we have around us as well as drivers is a strong lineup. It should be the perfect opportunity to get a great result. The goal as always is to win. I think if we show the performance that Scuderia Corsa had last year, we can certainly be in a position to achieve.”