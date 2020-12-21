K-PAX to field two-car Huracan effort in GT World Challenge

K-PAX Racing will transition to Lamborghini Squadra Corse for the 2021 season. The team will enter a two-car effort in the Pro category of GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS, retracing its strong heritage back into the United States as the focal point for the season.

“With everything going on in the world we felt it best to return to the U.S. with our program and because of the cancellation of our previous manufactures program at the end of 2020, we were forced to reevaluate our racing program,” K-PAX Racing Program Manager Darren Law said.

“Our process is to put together a list of all GT3 cars available, list the positive aspects and negative aspects of not only the cars, but also the relationship with the manufacturer and their support. I have known Chris Ward at Lamborghini for quite some time, and we have always discussed working together at some point, but the opportunity just never came up.”

“The Lamborghini Huracan GT3 car is very strong worldwide and they have proven their ability to win races and championships. This was a great timing for both K-PAX Racing and Lamborghini. We know the car is a proven winner, they have years of data and will be able to help us hit the ground running. We are excited to get the relationship started.”

The team, which has competed regularly in the GT World Challenge since its inception in 2007, will embark on a 13-round regular season, opening at its Sonoma Raceway home base March 5-7. Driver line-ups are yet to be determined and will be announced shortly. Building off a foundational reformat by the series last season, the team’s two entries will be entering both cars in the all Pro category.

“It’s a real pleasure to make our debut in the GT World Challenge America Pro Class together with one of the most successful GT race teams in recent U.S. history,” head of Lamborghini Motorsport Giorgio Sanna said. “Thanks to Jim Haughey and Darren Law for putting their trust in Lamborghini Squadra Corse. I’m looking forward to 2021, confident we will clinch important results together”.