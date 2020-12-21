Carlin ramps up for Indy Lights return in 2021

Carlin Racing is headed back to the Indy Lights championship where the British team made its American debut in 2015, and won the championship the following year.

Upon its move to the NTT IndyCar Series in 2018, Carlin Racing shuttered its Indy Lights team, but the Florida-based outfit is ready for a return and has signed Australia’s Alex Peroni as its first driver.

“We’re really excited to be back in Indy Lights, having been so successful in the series in the past,” said Trevor Carlin said. “It’s a fantastic series to prepare drivers for the NTT IndyCar Series, and it was always our aim to return to the junior formula once we had become more settled in IndyCar.

“We’re very proud that Alex and his sponsors have chosen Carlin as the team to take his first steps into U.S. racing. We know, having raced against him in the immensely competitive FIA Formula 3 Championship what he is capable of, and I can’t wait to see his potential evolve in the Indy Lights field.”

The 21-year-old will face stiff opposition as Indy Lights returns from a one-year hiatus.

“I’m seriously pumped to be joining the 2021 Indy Lights field and to be doing it with a team such as Carlin who I know have been successful in the series before and of course I know well from Europe,” he said. “I’m so thankful to Blundstone and the state of Tasmania for their continued support and for allowing me to follow my dream.

“No doubt there will be a lot to learn in terms of both the car and the different circuits, but I am absolutely ready for the challenge and know I will have a great team behind me to bring me up to speed.”

Carlin also announced a new partnership with former IndyCar driver Jay Howard, which will see its Indy Lights team become the top destination for the Jay Howard’s Driver Development (JHDD) junior open-wheel team.