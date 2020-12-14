Vanthoor joins Daytona Pfaff Porsche line-up

Laurens Vanthoor’s next act in IMSA will come as part of Pfaff Motorsports’ revised 2021 GT Daytona lineup. The Belgian joins Zach Robichon as full-time drivers of the No. 9 Porsche 911 GT3 R, and moves to the Canadian team after the German factory shuttered its GT Le Mans program where Vanthoor and Earl Bamber formed the popular, championship-winning duo known as #BamThoor.

“When Porsche announced the end of the current GTLM program, I was disappointed because I love racing in America,” Vanthoor said. “So, to be able to continue here and build on my future in IMSA with Pfaff is something I’m very happy about. I’ve done my homework on Pfaff Motorsports and have heard a lot of good things, so I think together with Zach Robichon, we have a very good package to go for the championship. That’s clearly our goal and mine as well, so I’m very much looking forward to that.”

Lars Kern returns for IMSA’s longest endurances race, and Matt Campbell will take the fourth driver role at the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2021,” said Pfaff team manager Steve Bortolotti. “Obviously we started last season showing some great promise, and we’re looking to pick up right where we left off. Primarily, I’m looking forward to our four drivers working together. Lars, Matt and Zach have all worked together; Laurens will be working with the three of them for the first time, but he obviously comes with some incredible experience and an impressive resume. I’m sure it will be a seamless adaptation between all of them.”