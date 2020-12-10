TF Sport to make IMSA debut at Rolex 24

Le Mans-winning Aston Martin Vantage GT3 team TF Sport will make its IMSA debut next month at the Rolex 24 At Daytona. The UK-based FIA WEC program owned by Tom Ferrier is set for the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GT Daytona class, where Richard Westbrook, Ben Keating, Charlie Eastwood, and Maxwell Root will share the No. 97 entry.

“We are very happy to be given the opportunity to race at this fantastic event,” Ferrier said. “Thank you to all the partners involved, Total, Rain X, Wynns and Matter, for making it possible. We have a fantastic team and driver line-up, so let’s hope we can bring a trophy home.”

Keating has raced all manner of GT cars; the twin-turbo V8-powered Vantage GT3 will add another model to his growing list.

“This will be my 11th Rolex 24 at Daytona and it’s my favorite race of the year,” he said. “I know that my first Le Mans experience came on the heels of me winning the Rolex 24, so why not be with TF Sport at their first Rolex 24 experience, on the heels of just winning at Le Mans? I have never driven the Aston Martin, but I competed against them all year long and was very impressed with the GTE car – I expect that the GT3 car will handle similarly. What’s not to love about this program?”

Westbrook will serve as the veteran pro in the No. 97.

“I’ve been friends with Tom forever but this will be the first time I’ve raced for TF, so it’ll be odd him being my boss,” he said. “The team have done so well over the last few years and with their current form and our line-up, we’ll certainly be looking for a victory. What makes Daytona special is the atmosphere, it’s the first race of the year so everybody is excited to get going again.”