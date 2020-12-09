Team TGM set for Daytona Michelin Pilot, Rolex 24 GTD double

Ted Giovanis and a cast of regulars from his Team TGM IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge will pull double duty next month as they add 24 hours of racing at IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship opener in a Porsche 911 GT3 R.

After announcing TGM’s intent to compete in IMSA’s GT Daytona class with the Wright Motorsport-assisted Porsche, Giovanis now has confirmed his participation in both series at the 3.56-mile venue along with brothers Hugh and Matt Plumb, and Owen Trinkler.

According to the team, “The quartet have their sights set on completing a total of 48 hours and 30 minutes of track time for Team TGM between the Roar Before the 24 test (which includes a 100-minute qualifying race) and the Rolex 24 weekend of practice and races for both the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and Michelin Pilot Challenge programs.”

Of the foursome, Giovanis (pictured above) is the only driver who will making his first Rolex 24 At Daytona start.

“The driver line-up was really a very easy decision to make because I had already done all the due diligence and consideration a couple years ago when I decided on Hugh, Owen and Matt to drive our Michelin Pilot cars,” said Giovanis. “These guys bring with them such tremendous talent and experience, it was an easy decision then and it’s the same now.

“Together these three drivers have accumulated 21 previous Rolex 24 Hour race starts. I couldn’t be surrounded by a more knowledgeable and experienced group of drivers who I can depend on to take care of our equipment, while constantly pushing to the front.

“We already have a great relationship from the Michelin Pilot Series,” Giovanis continued. “Keeping us together allows us to leverage on that synergy. These are the guys who I trust to race our cars in Michelin Pilot, and I know I can count on them for the best result in the Rolex 24.”