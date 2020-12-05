Tsunoda poised to partner Gasly at AlphaTauri in 2021

Yuki Tsunoda is poised to race for AlphaTauri in 2021 after securing the required points for his FIA Super License with a stunning win in Formula 2 at the Sakhir Grand Prix.

The Japanese youngster is a member of both the Honda and Red Bull junior driver programs, and has impressed in his rookie F2 season with the Carlin Team this year. However, in a competitive championship, inconsistent results left Tsunoda needing to avoid a poor weekend in the final round in Bahrain in order to confirm his Super License that is required to race in F1.

With Christian Lundgaard stalling on the grid and dropping to the back of the field, Tsunoda – who had started from pole position – needed just a top-seven finish in Saturday’s race to confirm his Super License, but he fought through after dropping to third to take the win by overtaking future Haas driver Nikita Mazepin in the closing stages.

Tsunoda is now third in the drivers’ championship with one race remaining on Sunday, and is guaranteed a top-five finish in the standings. That means he will be eligible to race in F1 next year and RACER understands he’s set to partner Pierre Gasly at AlphaTauri, replacing Daniil Kvyat.

Tsunoda has already tested a current car in Imola and is likely to get an FP1 outing in Abu Dhabi at the upcoming Young Driver Test.

The 20-year-old currently sits third overall and can end the season as high as second place in the standings, something he says is his main target before any F1 thoughts enter his head.

“I’m really happy to get the Super License points,” Tsunoda said. “Also, Helmut (Marko) was in front of the podium today to celebrate my P1. I’m really happy about that. Still, F2 is not over. I have tomorrow’s race, too.

“I’ll try to fight in the championship for P2 maybe. I’ll fight as much as possible, and after tomorrow’s race I’ll celebrate with the team for the whole season.”