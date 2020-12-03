MotoAmerica hires Jordan Miller as VP of Media and Promotions

MotoAmerica announced the hiring of Jordan Miller as its Vice President of Media and Promotions, effective immediately. Miller will based in the company’s Irvine, California headquarters.

For Miller it marks a return to motorsports after spending almost a decade at Red Bull leading its North American motorsports communications. He most recently served as a communications, marketing, and production consultant to several brands after leading the communications department at Xperi, a leading technology company, for more than four years.

“Sometimes you don’t miss something until you’re not involved anymore, and that’s how I felt about motorsports,” said Miller. “I was fortunate to be deeply involved in the racing world for several years, and even worked with some of the current MotoAmerica riders when they were teenagers in the Red Bull Rookies Cup. I’ve followed MotoAmerica as a fan and love the direction the series is heading, and I’m really excited to join such a passionate, talented team and do my part to take the series’ visibility and awareness to the next level, excite our existing fans, and introduce MotoAmerica to new fans.”

Miller’s responsibilities will span across marketing, media relations, production, sales, and sponsorship as MotoAmerica prepares for its 2021 racing season. He will work with teams, riders, sponsors, racetracks, media, and broadcasters to drive ticket sales, viewership, and general awareness of the series and its participants.

“We’re happy to welcome Jordan to the team,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “He comes to us with a solid background in both media and promotions and we know he will be a great addition to our team at MotoAmerica.”