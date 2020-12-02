Vasser Sullivan retains Hawksworth, Telitz for 2021

The Vasser Sullivan IMSA GT Daytona team and Lexus are headed towards a third season of collaboration with a two-car effort utilizing the race-winning RC F GT3.

The breakout tandem of Jack Hawksworth and Aaron Telitz will lead the effort as the first drivers confirmed for the No. 14 Lexus; the naming of endurance teammates for the car, and an anticipated adjustment to the forthcoming No. 12 RC F GT3 lineup, will follow.

“We have not been shy about our attack on the IMSA GTD championship for 2021,” said team owners Jimmy Vasser and James ‘Sulli’ Sullivan. “Securing both Hawksworth and Telitz in the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus entry is the first of a few dominoes to fall as we prepare our assault on this championship. We couldn’t be more energized for what’s to come.”

After scoring three wins and third overall in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD standings, the return of Vasser Sullivan and Lexus in 2021 comes after splitting with AIM Autosport. Hawksworth, the longest-tenured Lexus driver, expects the momentum to continue, despite the internal changes.

“I am delighted to be continuing into 2021 with Vasser Sullivan Racing and Lexus,” he said. “To be paired again with Aaron is a perfect scenario. After three wins together in 2020 and the sprint championship title, we can only have one goal and that is to secure the 2021 IMSA GTD Championship title.

“There have been some changes over the off-season and the relocation of the team to Charlotte gives a new opportunity for growth and continued improvement heading into 2021. Kaizen is a philosophy that everybody at Lexus embraces and this is the mindset we’ll be carrying forward into 2021 in pursuit of the top step of the podium.”

Telitz turned a limited role with Vasser Sullivan into a standout season when asked to replace Parker Chase after the opening round. The chance to compete across the full GTD championship calendar and vie for the title is a big step for the open-wheel ace.

“It’s an honor to return to the Vasser Sullivan Lexus team in 2021 and make a full attack at the championship,” he said. “I’m ready to build on my first full-season of IMSA GTD competition with Jack and take our Lexus RCF GT3 back into the championship fight. The team that is being assembled will be a serious force. Thank you to Jimmy and Sulli for their continued faith in me as well as my long-time sponsor Rice Lake Weighing Systems for continuing for the 2021 season.”

Lexus Motorsports Manager Jeff Bal is keen to build on the front-running results that have come since the Vasser Sullivan relationship began in 2019.

“We are excited to have Vasser Sullivan running the 12 and 14 Lexus RC F GT3s next season,” he said. “We believe the Vasser Sullivan driver line-up is among the strongest in the GTD paddock and we’re poised to make a championship run. We’re thankful for every team member who has helped bring the Lexus RC F GT3 to where it is today and anxious to see what the 2021 season brings.”