Montoya joins Meyer Shank for IMSA endurance events

Juan Pablo Montoya will continue driving the Acura ARX-05 DPis he piloted to the 2019 IMSA championship in a new relationship with the factory-affiliated Meyer Shank Racing Team. The former Acura Team Penske representative in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is set to rejoin ATP teammate Dane Cameron at MSR in the No. 60 Acura at IMSA’s four long-distance events.

Between his full-time role for DragonSpeed in the FIA WEC’s LMP2 class, Montoya will share the ARX-05 with Cameron and Olivier Pla, and former Team Penske IndyCar driver AJ Allmendinger, who is part of the Rolex 24 At Daytona roster.

“I’m really excited to be joining Meyer Shank Racing next year,” said Montoya. “I’ve always seen Mike (Shank) around the track and we had a really simple, straightforward conversation to get this deal put together for next year. Dane and I have a really great relationship that has also turned into a friendship.

“We both really understand each other and know what we need from each other to be competitive. I’m looking forward to continuing the relationship with him. I’m also looking forward to driving with Olivier and AJ. I know AJ from back when I ran NASCAR and we banged wheels more than once!”

Montoya is no stranger to victory lane at the Rolex 24, but a visit proved elusive during ATP’s three-year campaign with the ARX-05, leaving some unfinished business for the 45-year-old to pursue.

“I’ve won at Daytona several times, but we have yet to score a victory with the Acura,” Montoya said. “It would be great to get that first victory and I know that with the lineup that Mike has put together we’re capable of doing that.”