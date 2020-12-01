Team TGM expanding into GTD

Ted Giovanis’ Team TGM will make its WeatherTech SportsCar Championship debut in January in IMSA’s GT Daytona class with a Porsche 911 GT3 R. The Michelin Pilot Challenge series entrants do not expect to get much rest before The Roar Before the 24 arrives as TGM prepares to compete in both championships for the first time.

“I’ve been involved in racing a long time and have put together a great team with an incredible depth of talent,” Giovanis said. “The Rolex 24 has been on my radar for many years and I think the time is right, the team is right, to step up to the challenge. We know January is going to require a herculean effort for everyone on Team TGM, but we’re looking forward to it.

“We’re fully invested in the Michelin Pilot Challenge series and competing for a championship there, however, a run for a Rolex 24 win is on everyone’s bucket list – it will be a big challenge but the team is ready.”

Giovanis has secured the help of the Porsche specialists at Wright Motorsports, winners of the GTD class at the 12 Hours of Sebring in November, to assist with TGM’s entry into IMSA’s Pro-Am GT class.

“John (Wright) has been closely affiliated with Porsche for many years and his wealth of experience and knowledge in all things Porsche is invaluable,” he said. “He and his team will be a huge help for us as we make the step into the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship for Daytona. We will be solidifying driver line-ups, liveries, partners, etc. and have a lot to tell in the weeks to come. But for now, we are very excited to be able to announce Team TGM’s participation in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.”