Lynn, Mahindra team lead second day of Formula E testing

Alex Lynn closed out Day 2 of testing from Valencia’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo on top of the time sheets after the Mahindra Racing driver’s late lap edged out the BMW i Andretti Motorsport pairing of Maximilian Guenther and Jake Dennis.

As drivers scrambled to squeeze their final laps in before the checkered flag in Sunday’s second session on the Spanish circuit, Mahindra’s Lynn flew to the second sub-1m12s lap of the test so far, with a 1m11.941s to close out Sunday at the top of the times, undercutting the previous best seen in Valencia — set this morning by Antonio Felix da Costa — by 0.007s.

Lynn and Guenther edged Dennis’ earlier effort, leaving the rookie in an impressive third spot. Sam Bird’s last gasp flier saw him home fourth fastest of the afternoon, just ahead of Edo Mortara (ROKiT Venturi Racing) fifth and Sergio Sette Camara (Dragon/Penske Autosport) sixth.

Testing resumes at Valencia on Tuesday.