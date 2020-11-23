185 starters, 111 finishers in tough SCORE Baja 1000

Combining talented youth with Hall-of-Famer wisdom, San Diego’s Luke McMillin joined forces with veteran Larry Roeseler to etch their names into the lasting legacy of the BFGoodrich Tires SCORE Baja 1000 presented by 4 Wheel Parts on Sunday, capturing the overall and SCORE Trophy-Truck victory.

The pair defeated a field of 185 starters and outlasted the vicious 898.40-mile race course that was the longest in the history of SCORE loop races. When the course officially closed at 3:30:28 a.m. PT on Sunday, there were 111 official finishers for an impressive 60 percent finishing rate.

Results were made official following complete data tracking review of the devices on each vehicle in the event.

Third-generation desert racer Luke McMillin, 27, and veteran ‘Mr. Baja’ Roeseler, 63, worked through the pack of lead SCORE Trophy-Trucks that included Luke’s brother Daniel, brothers Alan and Aaron Ampudia of Mexico, and all-time winningest SCORE Trophy-Truck driver Rob MacCachren to earn the victory.

McMillin/Roeseler drove their BFGoodrich-shod No. 83 Mark Racing Ford F-150 SCORE Trophy Truck to a penalty-free winning time of 19 hours, 10 minutes and 25 seconds, with an average speed of 46.86 mph on the bone-bruising course.

The effort also earned the duo a special bonus of $25,000 from BFGoodrich for the overall victory.

“It was a great day. Larry did an amazing job, he just kept it in line and had no downtime, which is exactly what you need to do in the first half of the SCORE Baja 1000,” explained Luke McMillin after the finish.

“No one knows it more than Larry; he’s won this thing 13 times. He brought me a clean truck – we were third and were right up there with the top leaders when I got in – and were just waiting for them to make a mistake. We didn’t have a single flat tire all day and that’s unbelievable. It’s hard to pick up your pace in a 1,000-mile race and not beat the truck up too much, so we tried to be strategic on that. It was a tough course, but a great course.”

Joining McMillin and Roeseler on the podium at the 53rd annual event were runner-up four-time overall SCORE Baja 1000 winner Rob MacCachren, who has over 300 career desert, short-course and stadium race victories; and third-placed champion racer Bryce Menzies and Andy McMillin, a five-time SCORE Baja 1000 overall champion who is Luke’s cousin.

Other major four-wheel class winners in the race included Cody and Brian Parkhouse in Class 1 (Jimco-Chevy); Robbie Pierce and Ricky Johnson in the SCORE TT-Legend class (Jimco Chevy); and Jeff Bader in the Trophy-Spec category (Brenthel-Chevy).

Among the other class winners in this year’s Baja 1000 were: Jeremy Davis (Class 10, Jimco-Chevy); Wes Miller (Pro UTV FI Polaris RZR XP Turbo); Rhys Millen (Class 7 RMR-Ford); Eli Yee (Class 1/2-1600 Kreger-VW); Carolina Sanchez (Pro UTV Stock Can-Am X3); Paul Horschel (Hammer Truck Unlimited Custom-Chevy); Miguel Pabloff (Class 5 Penhall-Chevy); Tomas Fernandez (Class 5/1600 VW Baja Bug); Justin Park (Class 7F Ford Ranger); Darren Skilton (Class 2 SCG Baja Boot-Chevy); and Marc Van Tassell (Stock Full Toyota Land Cruiser).

RESULTS

The race will be televised on a delayed basis as a one-hour special on the ABC TV Network’s World of X Games programming. First airing is set for Jan. 3, 2021 on ESPN2. It is being produced by SCORE in association with award-winning BCII TV of Los Angeles, with announcing being provided by former Baja 1000 champion Cameron Steele.