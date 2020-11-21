Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, Nov 21, Listener Q&A

By November 21, 2020 12:27 PM

It’s Part 2 of the Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show, using listener-driven questions submitted via social media, with our new format of answering about an hour of prioritized submissions for those with limited time to listen, before moving into overtime to handle the majority of the remaining questions.

  • Main show: (through 57m49s)
  • Overtime: (57m50s through 1h29m19s)

