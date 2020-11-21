The Week In IndyCar, Nov 21, Listener Q&A
Image by Marshall Pruett
The Week In IndyCar, Nov 21, Listener Q&A
By
|
Marshall Pruett
November 21, 2020 12:27 PM
It’s Part 2 of the Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show, using listener-driven questions submitted via social media, with our new format of answering about an hour of prioritized submissions for those with limited time to listen, before moving into overtime to handle the majority of the remaining questions.
Main show: (through 57m49s)
Overtime: (57m50s through 1h29m19s)
Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
