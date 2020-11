Practice and qualifying got underway Friday for the SVRA Road Atlanta Grand Prix at, you guessed it, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Racers were greeted wonderful weather and veteran VM photographer Robin Thompson is in Braselton capturing all of the action.

Look for a full race report in an upcoming issue of Vintage Motorsport magazine, and stay tuned for more images throughout the weekend.

View the whole gallery at VintageMotorsport.com.