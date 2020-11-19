Knoxville among additions to Truck Series calendar for 2021

NASCAR revealed the 2021 schedule for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on Thursday. The new slate includes dirt races at Bristol Motor Speedway and iconic sprint car venue Knoxville Raceway, although the series’ previous dirt round at Eldora Speedway has been dropped. The series also adds a new road course race at Austin’s Circuit of The Americas.

Located in Knoxville, Iowa, Knoxville Raceway hosted its first race in 1901 but is best known for a long, rich history of sprint car racing. When the Camping World Truck Series hits the dirt surface in the Hawkeye State, it will mark the first time a NASCAR national series has competed at Knoxville.

“The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series provides some of the most intense and entertaining competition in all of racing,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR vice president of racing development. “The 2021 iteration of the schedule will build upon that intensity through a wide variety of long-tenured racetracks and new venues like Knoxville Raceway. The variety of disciplines will increase the demand on drivers and culminate with a truly battle-tested champion at Phoenix.”

The Camping World Truck Series will kick off 16 national series tripleheader weekends in 2021, including at COTA (May 22) and Nashville Superspeedway (June 18). In addition, the Camping World Truck Series will return to fan-favorite Watkins Glen International for the first time since 2000 on Aug. 7.

The series will also share the stage with the NASCAR Cup Series on June 26 at Pocono Raceway, as all three national series take part in the NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader weekend at the “Tricky Triangle.”

As was originally scheduled in 2020 prior to the pandemic, World Wide Technology Raceway (formerly known as Gateway) will return to host the start of the playoffs (August 20). Two historic short tracks will determine which drivers continue their playoffs run, as Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 16) trims the field to eight and Martinsville Speedway (Oct. 30) decides which four drivers will race for a championship at Phoenix Raceway (Nov. 5).

Broadcast times and networks for all three national series will be announced at a later date.

2021 Camping World Truck Series (playoff races in italics)