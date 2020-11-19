Juncos sells Cadillac DPi to Ganassi

The short, but prolonged membership as an entrant and car owner in IMSA’s DPi category has reached an end for Ricardo Juncos.

Two years after completing Juncos Racing’s final race with its No. 50 Cadillac DPi-V.R, the Argentinian made a quick trip on Wednesday from his shop in Speedway, Indiana, to Chip Ganassi Racing’s Indianapolis-based team to deliver the Dallara-built prototype that will be entered by CGR in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The sale comes after a rough introduction to DPi in 2018, where the Juncos Cadillac suffered extensive damage in a harrowing crash suffered by Victor Franzoni at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. Forced to miss a number of rounds while a new tub was sourced and the No. 50 was rebuilt, the team returned to close the season at Petit Le Mans and parked the mostly new machine where it sat awaiting a buyer.

Thanks to its late addition to the Cadillac Racing family, the timely supply and demand needs for CGR were met with speed and ease by the 2020 Indy Pro 2000 title-winning and part-time NTT IndyCar Series entrant.

“Now I can say my IMSA program was a success because we recovered from the original investment,” Juncos said with a smile. “Very happy to work with Chip Ganassi Racing to make this deal and go through the long inventory list and deliver everything. Now, we go back to focusing on our Road to Indy programs.”