Porsche GT Team cars headed to Proton squad
Michael Levitt/Motorsport Images
Porsche GT Team cars headed to Proton squad
888
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By
|
Marshall Pruett
November 15, 2020 12:48 PM
Porsche’s factory GT Le Mans team has reached the end of the road in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but
the Porsche 911 RSRs that captured a 1-2 finish at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring aren’t headed for museum installations.
RACER has learned the German Proton Competition team, led by Christian Reid, has purchased the Nos. 911 and 912 GTLM Porsches and will enter at least one in January’s Rolex 24 At Daytona. It’s unclear if one or both of the six-cylinder machines will contest additional races in IMSA before they are shipped to Europe, where the team has a sizable endurance racing presence with Porsche in the FIA WEC and the ELMS.
Reach by RACER, a Porsche representative declined to comment.
Porsche, Proton Competition, IMSA, WeatherTech Sportscar Championship
888
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Marshall Pruett
The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
4hr
Another edition of The Week In Sports Cars podcast, all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin. Discussion (…)
7hr
“My dad always used to tell me to do my talking on the track, so I don’t really have a huge amount to say,” Lewis Hamilton says as he (…)
8hr
Sebastian Vettel’s first podium of 2020 came courtesy of a spectacular start and thrilling finish at the Turkish Grand Prix. (…)
8hr
Sergio Perez says he and his team deserved his podium in the Turkish Grand Prix after multiple missed chances this season. The last race at (…)
8hr
Lewis Hamilton hopes his achievements will inspire kids as he produced a stunning drive to win the Turkish Grand Prix and clinch his seventh (…)
9hr
The records just keep falling. The most wins in Formula 1 history, the most podiums in Formula 1 history, the most pole positions in Formula (…)
10hr
IMSA 10hr ago
Although the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R drivers and crew claimed the GT Daytona spoils of victory in the Mobil 1 Twelve (…)
11hr
Lewis Hamilton claimed a record-equaling seventh world championship with a perfectly judged victory at a rainy Turkish Grand Prix. The (…)
16hr
IMSA 16hr ago
While Porsche was bowing out in victorious fashion, the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring had already been a big day for Chevrolet in the (…)
17hr
IMSA 17hr ago
Running its final race, the Porsche GT Team scored a one-two finish in GTLM in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. Nick Tandy, Fred (…)
More RACER
Comments