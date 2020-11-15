Porsche GT Team cars headed to Proton squad

Porsche’s factory GT Le Mans team has reached the end of the road in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but the Porsche 911 RSRs that captured a 1-2 finish at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring aren’t headed for museum installations.

RACER has learned the German Proton Competition team, led by Christian Reid, has purchased the Nos. 911 and 912 GTLM Porsches and will enter at least one in January’s Rolex 24 At Daytona. It’s unclear if one or both of the six-cylinder machines will contest additional races in IMSA before they are shipped to Europe, where the team has a sizable endurance racing presence with Porsche in the FIA WEC and the ELMS.

Reach by RACER, a Porsche representative declined to comment.