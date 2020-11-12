JDC-Miller looking to maintain two-car DPi entry in 2021

The JDC-Miller Motorsports IMSA DPi team is working to keep both of its cars in motion next season.

The Minnesota-based Cadillac DPi-V.R program is confident its No. 5 Mustang Sampling entry will return, but there’s no guarantee the sister No. 85 Cadillac will be back unless more funded drivers and sponsorship emerge.

“We’d like to stay at two, but that might be difficult at this point,” co-owner John Church told RACER. “It’s a been a struggle with the 85 car to keep it going, but you never know. It’s looking doubtful right now without some help, though.”

With Sebastien Bourdais set to depart the full-time seat he’s occupied in the No. 5 Cadillac to lead the A.J. Foyt Racing NTT IndyCar Series team in 2021, JDC-Miller will need to fill the Frenchman’s void when the new WeatherTech SportsCar Championship launches in January.

Loic Duval, his countryman and teammate for the enduros, has been tipped to remain in the No. 5 as a full-timer next to Tristan Vautier.

“That’s what it’s looking like,” Church added. “We’re hopeful we’ll have a great year next year.”

Once the season reaches its conclusion Saturday night, Church says he’ll have more time to invest in securing the No. 85’s future, as well as looking into IMSA’s new LMP3 class in the WeatherTech Championship.

“LMP3’s of interest to us, and we’ve been talking to a few groups about putting a program together,” he added. “It’s just been so busy lately with races and getting the cars turned around that I’ve had to move some of the stuff for next year to after we get this final race done.”