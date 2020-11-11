Team Hardpoint eyeing IMSA GTD Porsche switch

Following the recent announcement of a new Porsche Cup program for 2021, the Team Hardpoint IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship team could shift its focus to field a Porsche 911 GT3 R next season in the GT Daytona class.

With a new shop being readied at Virginia International Raceway under the direction of Will Bamber, team owner/driver Rob Ferriol is rumored to have factory Porsche factory driver Earl Bamber headed to join the GTD program once the Porsche GT Le Mans team bids farewell to the series this weekend.

Ferriol began his IMSA season in the Michelin Pilot Challenge series driving an Audi R8 LMS GT4, and soon added a GT3 version of the German supercar to his efforts. Joining GTD with the No. 30 Audi in July at the 2h40m WeatherTech Championship race at Daytona International Speedway, Ferriol has contested eight of 10 rounds with veteran Spencer Pumpelly as his most frequent co-driver.

New to professional endurance racing, Ferriol was warmly received earlier in the year when he started the Hardpoint Paddock Foundation, which raised funds to deliver as grants to help IMSA crew members weather the financial turbulence caused by COVID-19. With a sizable number of mechanics, truck drivers, and support staff facing layoffs and limited income during the nationwide shutdown that kept teams from going racing, Ferriol’s charity dispatched more than $15,000 to those in need.

With Pumpelly sharing the driving duties, the best finish to date for Ferriol came at the Charlotte Roval where the American duo finish sixth in class with the No. 30 Audi.