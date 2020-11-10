Catching Up With Oliver Gavin

As Corvette Racing legend Oliver Gavin prepares to make his final start for the team as a full-time driver, the Briton joins us for an episode of “Catching Up With” to discuss the timing and reasons for stepping back into semi-retirement, the impact the factory Corvette team has had on his career, the sizable status he’s earned within the program, and more in a call recorded on his drive to the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.