Catching Up With Oliver Gavin

As Corvette Racing legend Oliver Gavin prepares to make his final start for the team as a full-time driver, the Briton joins us for an episode of “Catching Up With” to discuss the timing and reasons for stepping back into semi-retirement, the impact the factory Corvette team has had on his career, the sizable status he’s earned within the program, and more in a call recorded on his drive to the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.
