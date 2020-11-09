Haas close to announcing 2021 driver line-up

Haas has honed in on its final driver line-up for 2021 and only needs to finalize small details to be able to make an announcement.

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen were told they were not going to be offered new contracts last month, with Haas team principal Guenther Steiner stating at the time that the team had yet to settle on their replacements. RACER understands Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin are likely to form an all-rookie pairing, and while Steiner would not confirm that line-up, he says the team has now made its decision.



“We know where we are going and we are getting there when it comes to announcing it, it’s just that we are not ready to announce,” Steiner told RACER. “Hopefully it doesn’t take a lot longer and then we’ll just get it done.

“But at the moment we’re not ready to announce it for one reason or another, and I don’t want to go into the reasons because then you make a meal out of that one. When we are ready we will say it, we are in no rush to be honest.

“Obviously we need to do it because it calms everybody down and we know where we are going, but as you all understand there’s still a few ts to be crossed and a few is to be dotted and then we will announce it.”

Haas has only changed a driver once in its five-year history so far, when Magnussen replaced Esteban Gutierrez after the team’s rookie season. Steiner admitted that the process has been enjoyable, but he doesn’t want to make it a regular occurrence.

“I would say it’s a new challenge,” he said. “Everything new is interesting. If you had to do this every year then it gets boring after a while, but we haven’t done this for such a long time so all of a sudden you’re faced with a new challenge.

“I quite like (new challenges), and you just try to do things how you think – and you think a lot about how to do them, because the last thing you want is get it wrong. But we have more than one challenge at the moment, so it’s just like fighting all these challenges and sorting them out and making enough out of the challenge and opportunity. That is what we try to do.

“I found it quite interesting, I quite like the process. It was time-consuming and mentally-consuming, but it’s nothing bad. You have to talk with a lot of people, you speak with a lot of people, and you just try to get the maximum out of it for the team.”