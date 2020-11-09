MSR signs Castroneves to six-race 2021 IndyCar deal

Three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves will make a part-time return to the NTT IndyCar Series in 2021 with Meyer Shank Racing. The owner of 30 victories and 50 pole positions will complement and mentor MSR’s promising young driver Jack Harvey using a Honda-powered Dallara DW12 recently purchased from DragonSpeed.

“I’m so thankful to drive for Roger Penske for 20 years, and now I can carry on the knowledge to a huge opportunity with Meyer Shank Racing,” Castroneves told RACER. “I’ve known Mike Shank from a long time ago when it was a young team. Now, it’s a promising team and I can’t wait to start work with Jack Harvey and everybody there. I can’t wait to start seeing what they have and compare it to what I’ve known. Hopefully, with that combination of experiences, it will be really cool and we can have a lot of success together.”

Castroneves will pilot the No. 06 MSR Honda at six events, starting at Round 2 with the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park, followed by Round 3, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach; Round 7 at the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500; Round 14 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course; and, to close the year, Round 16 at The Grand Prix of Portland and Round 17, the season finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

MSR will become the fifth IndyCar team to run the Brazilian who got his start in the CART IndyCar Series in 1998 with Bettenhausen Racing. He moved to Hogan Racing in 1999, and joined Team Penske in 2000 where he competed exclusively through the 2020 Indy 500.

The 45-year-old deputized for Oliver Askew at Arrow McLaren SP in September, and has spent the last three years competing full-time for Penske in IMSA.

Signing Castroneves represents another significant achievement for the team co-owned by Mike Shank and Jim Meyer. Their IndyCar journey began in 2017 with a single outing, then grew to six races in 2018 and 10 in 2019. For 2020, Harvey’s No. 60 Honda – which makes use of a technical alliance with Andretti Autosport – completed all 14 rounds.

With his second full season on the horizon, MSR pushed to secure enough sponsorship to grow once again by adding a second entry to its stable. Despite its part-time status, Castroneves is expected to offer the team a stronger presence on track while helping to develop Harvey into a future race winner.