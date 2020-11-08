Top safety experts to discuss IndyCar safety during Online Race Industry Week

Race professionals looking to step up their expertise in driver safety won’t want to miss the webinar featuring top race safety experts Dr. Steve Olvey, Dr. Terry Trammell and Yves Morizot in the webinar, “A Crash Course in the History of IndyCar Racing Safety,” to be presented during Online Race Industry Week, Nov. 30 – Dec. 4.

“This is certainly an all-star cast when it comes to discussing driver safety!” exclaimed Francisque Savinien, founder of EPARTRADE, the digital sourcing platform for the worldwide racing industry.

Dr. Steve Olvey authored the book, “Rapid Response,” a a compelling look at his time working in IndyCar as a doctor, and the frustrations he had to overcome while trying to make motorsport safer. The book was later turned into a film. Dr. Olvey is an associate professor of clinical Neurology and Neurosurgery at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. Dr. Olvey graduated from Indiana University Medical School in 1969, and soon became the Assistant Medical Director of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Three years later, he developed the first U.S. traveling motorsports medical team for the United States Auto Club (USAC). When Championship Auto Racing Teams (CART) separated from USAC, he became CART’s Director of Medical Affairs until 2003, when the original series became Champ Car. In 1982, Dr. Terry Trammell joined Olvey at CART and they have worked closely together ever since. Additionally, Olvey developed the medical program for the Circuit of Americas in Austin, Texas, as Chief Medical Officer for four years.

Dr. Trammell, M.D., serves as a safety consultant to IndyCar and is a longtime member of the IndyCar Safety Team. Dr. Trammell has been active in providing trackside medical care since 1973, including serving as orthopedic consultant to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and director of medical services for CART. He is a founding member of the International Council of Motorsports Science and a founding fellow of the FIA Institute for Motorsport Safety. Dr. Trammell is a sought-after lecturer on spinal injuries and conditions, and has authored numerous articles published in professional journals.

Yves Morizot founded Stand 21 in 1970, and has continuously delivered technical innovations and safety improvements in the company’s driver safety products to make them exceptionally efficient and comfortable. With 150 employees worldwide, Stand 21 products are hand crafted within Stand 21’s own factories, exceeding the most rigorous safety and medical standards required by the FIA, SFI, the Snell foundation etc. Stand 21 offers its products to race car drivers through its exclusive Stand 21 network, delivering Stand 21 products in over 50 countries. Stand 21 supplies safety equipment to top racing teams in FIA, IndyCar, NHRA, NASCAR, Off-Road and more.

“Everyone in the racing industry should view driver safety as the industry’s single most important topic,” said Savinien. “The value of the perspective to be gained on driver safety from this webinar cannot be overstated.”

Online Race Industry Week, Monday – Friday, Nov. 30 – Dec. 4, is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register and get the Zom log-in. No charge to attend.

Racing industry leaders who have committed to participate in state-of-the-industry webinars during Online Race Industry Week include Chip Ganassi, Bryan Herta, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Doug Boles, Daytona International Speedway’s Chip Wile, SCCA’s Michael Cobb, USAC’s Kevin Miller, Formula D’s Jim Liaw, SRO Motorsports America’s Greg Gill, SVRA’s Tony Parella, Virginia International Raceway’s Connie Nyholm, IMSA’s John Doonan, SCORE’s Jim Ryan, and many more!