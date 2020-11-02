16-race Porsche Sprint Challenge NA added to 'Porsche Pyramid'

Porsche Motorsport North America has announced the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama, a new-for-2021 series to be sanctioned by the United States Auto Club.

The Sprint Challenge series will utilize previous-generation Porsche 911 GT3 Cup and current-generation GT4 cars, and will take its place as the direct feeder to the recently announced Porsche Carrera Cup.

This championship breaks new ground for Porsche as the German sports car manufacturer has commissioned USAC to manage all aspects of the eight-weekend, 16-race schedule. Yokohama has been selected as the series’ official tire partner and presenting sponsor, and Erik Skirmants has been appointed series manager.

Designed as a stepping-stone series between the Clubsport/club racing entry stage and the Carrera Cup, the Sprint Challenge will be broken into three classes: Platinum for Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (type 991.2) race cars; Gold for type 991.1 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars; and Silver for the mid-engine Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport. Driver and Team Championships will be awarded, with the Platinum and Silver champions invited to the Porsche Night of Champions in Weissach, Germany.

The North American championship joins Porsche Sprint Challenges in Great Britain, the Middle East, Asia, the Northern European Zone, Central Europe and the Benelux Region.

The inaugural North American season will kick off at Florida’s Sebring International Raceway in March and hold its finale in October at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway – just yards from USAC headquarters in Speedway, Indiana. Eight event venues will offer two races per weekend for competitors. Seven of the eight weekends will count toward the championships in Platinum, Gold and Silver as well as the Team title chase.

The Mont Tremblant weekend will not count towards the championship, serving instead as a “prelude” introducing Canadian competitors to the Porsche Sprint Challenge.

Four of the eight event weekends are paired with the SRO World Challenge, the others to be featured alongside IndyCar and IMSA events. All racing action will be seen live on FLO Sports, a leader in sporting event live-streaming.

“The addition of the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama to the Porsche Motorsport Pyramid continues our effort to offer a clear and competitive path for everyone wishing to race GT cars,” said Daniel Armbruster, President and CEO, Porsche Motorsport North America. “We believe that this step provides a place to compete whether you are moving up the steps or want to find a more structured and competitive environment than track days or club racing can provide.

“Additionally, this gives us the opportunity to continue our long relationship with Yokohama,” Armbruster added. “They have been a tremendous partner and we believe will continue to play an instrumental part in the development of young drivers. We are also pleased to have our first partnership with USAC. They have shown to be the stepping-stone in American open wheel racing for generations and will now play that role in sports car racing. We will have a very busy 2021 and I am excited for Porsche, our partners, customers and fans.”

For additional information, log on to PorscheSprint.com.

2021 Porsche Sprint Challenge by Yokohama Schedule (provisional):

March 12-14 Sebring International Raceway

April 9-11 Barber Motorsport Park

April 30-May 2 Circuit of The Americas

June 11-13 VIRginia International Raceway

July 23-25 Mont Tremblant*

July 30-Aug. 1 Road America

Sept. 17-19 Watkins Glen International

Oct. 15-17 Indianapolis Motor Speedway

* Prelude event; does not count towards 2021 Championship