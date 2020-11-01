No.3 Corvette secures IMSA GTLM title after sister car penalized

Runners-up in Sunday’s Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, Corvette Racing drivers Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor came home GTLM champions after an issue in post-race technical inspection penalized their teammates.

A height infraction on the diffuser of the No. 4 Corvette C8.R of Oliver Gavin and Tommy Milner moved that car from third to last place (sixth) in the class. The penalty allowed their teammates to clinch both the GTLM team and driver titles.

Earl Bamber and Laurens Vanthoor took their first victory of the season in the No. 912 Porsche 911 RSR-19, beating out the No. 3 Corvette by 0.981s.

“Today we didn’t have the quickest car but it was definitely one of those tremendous team victories,” said Bamber, crediting the team’s quickness in the pits with getting them back on track ahead of the pole-winning Corvette.