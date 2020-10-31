Gavin to reduce Corvette race role

Corvette Racing’s yearlong transformation continues with the announcement of Oliver Gavin’s upcoming retirement from full-time racing with the factory sports car team.

Gavin, the 1995 British Formula 3 champion, joins former teammate and team veteran Jan Magnussen — who stepped away from the program at the end of 2019 — and revered chief mechanic Dan Binks, who also moved on at the conclusion of the Corvette C7.R era.

After nearly 20 years into his racing and road-car development contributions to Corvette, the 48-year-old will climb from the No. 4 C8.R he shares with Tommy Milner holding every significant record for the brand.

“To have been with the same team for 19 seasons has been an immense privilege, and I thank from the bottom of my heart each and every person who has shared that journey with me,” Gavin said. “It’s been an amazing run, and I’ve been very lucky to have been able to drive at such a high level for so long. I’m extremely proud of what we’ve achieved together, especially the championship wins and milestone victories at Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring, among others. I’m also very proud of the part I played in developing four generations of Corvette race cars for both IMSA and at Le Mans, and I look forward to exploring opportunities to represent Chevrolet and Corvette Racing in the future.”

An unabashed fan of Gavin’s work, Jim Campbell, Chevrolet’s U.S. vice president of performance and motorsports, hailed the Briton’s accomplishments, which include five class wins at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, five championships, and more than 50 race wins for Corvette.

“Oliver Gavin is a name that is synonymous with Corvette Racing,” he said “He has been one of the sport’s greatest drivers and a fantastic representative of Chevrolet for nearly two decades — on the track, working with our Corvette production engineers, and engaging Corvette owners and fans around the world.

“All of us at Chevrolet thank Oliver for his nearly 20 years of contributions to Corvette Racing. No driver at Corvette Racing has started more events, captured more championships or won more races. Oliver’s success has brought great improvements over the years not just to Corvette Racing, but also to every Corvette that sits in an owner’s driveway. We are hopeful of creating more of those opportunities with Oliver into the future.”