Palou joins Ganassi for 2021

All Alex Palou has wanted is to stay in the NTT IndyCar Series and get another chance to show his skills, and the Spaniard has gotten his wish as Chip Ganassi Racing has signed the 23-year-old to drive the No. 10 Honda.

Palou departs Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh after his rookie season and replaces Felix Rosenqvist, who was confirmed today at Arrow McLaren SP. With his rapid signing, Palou completes CGR’s roster for 2021 alongside new champion Scott Dixon, the returning Marcus Ericsson, and fellow newcomer Jimmie Johnson. Sponsorship details for the No. 10 entry were not announced.

“To say I’m thrilled or excited to be making this step in my career would be an understatement,” Palou said. “Driving for Chip Ganassi is just a dream come true. I’ve followed the team for as long as I can remember, and it’s the kind of team and owner any driver would want to race for. Scott has had another tremendous season, reaching 50 wins and a sixth title, so you absolutely couldn’t ask for anything more in a teammate. I can’t wait to work with Marcus and Jimmie as well, and to start contributing to the team and getting to spend more time with everyone.”

Palou earned one podium and three top 10s on the way to 16th in the standings during a season where considerable speed and aptitude was shown, but wasn’t always reflected in his finishing positions.

“I love to watch the growth of young drivers,” said CGR managing director Mike Hull. “This year racing Indy cars has been very difficult for young drivers like Alex who hadn’t had the opportunity to visually see the tracks in advance, nor have days of practice in private team testing, or open testing or three-day weekends. Putting that into perspective, he did a heck of a job.

“We had an opening, and he became available, and Chip has a great eye for talent. Alex has that spark, that intangible thing you combine with talent that is a lot of fun. It’s a great exploration thing, actually. You’re exploring how far you can go, and he has one year of experience with a quality team, quality engineering and a quality teammate. He stood up to that test extremely well.”